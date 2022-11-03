Sunshine, Highs Near 60° Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us another beautiful day today with sunshine and highs in the 50s to near 60°. The area of high pressure will begin to slide to our south/southeast as the day progresses. This will shift our wind around to the south/southwest which, in turn, will start to usher warmer air back into the region later today and tonight. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and with warmer air moving in, temperatures will be a bit warmer tonight with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

High pressure will be centered to our south and east Friday through the weekend. This will continue to usher warmer air into the region through the weekend, resulting in well above average high temperatures. Our Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures getting back to the low and mid-60s. We’ll see a few more clouds around on Saturday with temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s. A cold front approaching the state Sunday will give us more clouds and a slight chance for a few showers, mainly for areas north of Bangor. High temperatures will again be in the mid-60s to low 70s on Sunday. The warm weather will stick around for one more day on Monday with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Record high temperatures will be possible Saturday through Monday for inland locales so we’ll be watching those thermometers closely. A strong cold front is forecast to cross the state Monday. Much cooler, more fall-like weather will move in behind the front for Tuesday.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 56°-61°. Light wind becoming south/southwest 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows between 38°-46°. Light southwest wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 60°-68°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible, mainly north of Bangor. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

