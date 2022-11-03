State Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate cause of Howland store fire

HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office will be in Howland on Thursday trying to determine what caused a fire at a store Wednesday night.

The fire broke out at the Howland Corner Store on Water Street just after nine.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming from a kitchen vent.

We’re told there is heavy fire damage in the kitchen area and smoke damage throughout the rest of the store.

No one was hurt.

Howland’s Assistant Fire Chief Patrick O’Kane credits the help of five mutual aid departments.

He says they were crucial in helping them get the fire under control in about 45 minutes.

“You think about it East Millinocket is a minimum of 45 minutes away. That’s normal drive time not doing it in a fire truck. So, having the crews on scene last night, that many departments - it’s very crucial up here,” said O’Kane.

The Howland Corner Store is one of three stores in town.

We’re told eight employees are now looking for work.

The town manager tells us it’s a great loss to the community, but he’s hopeful the owners will rebuild.

We’ll have more from him coming up tonight on TV5 news at five and six.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.