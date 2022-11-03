Record Breaking Highs Into The Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has now moved into the Gulf of Maine. Winds have turned out of the southwest and that is where they will remain through the weekend. Skies will remain clear overnight, and lows will range from the upper 30s over the north to the upper 40s along the coast. Patchy fog will once again be possible in the valleys.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Friday with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. An upper-level ridge will begin to move into the region and will help to send highs soaring for the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 60s and even some low 70s Saturday through Monday. For some locations there will be the chance of record-breaking highs. Saturday will have a mixture of sun & clouds. By Sunday, expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A cold front will move into the north & west by late afternoon. This will bring an isolated chance of showers.

Dry, warm & mostly sunny skies to start off next week. Temperatures on Monday will reach the upper 60s & low 70s. Highs will tumble by Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon highs expected to be in the 50s. We should see highs returning to the upper 50s by late week. Changes could be coming by the second half of November.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with patchy fog in the valleys. Lows will range from the upper 30s north to the upper 40s along the coast. SSW wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. SSW wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. Record highs likely.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s with a few low 70s. Record highs likely. Scattered showers possible over the north & west.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will range from the 50s in the mountains to the upper 60s and low 70s closer to the coast. Some record highs will be possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

