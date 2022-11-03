Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Thomaston

THOMASTON, Maine (PEN BAY PILOT) - A man died after being hit by a car in Thomaston Wednesday night.

The Pen Bay Pilot reports a man from out of state was at an ice cream shop on Route 1, across from the Hampton Inn.

It’s believed he may have darted back across the road, when he was hit.

The accident happened around 6 Wednesday night, according to the newspaper.

