Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Thomaston

It’s believed he may have darted back across the road, when he was hit.
It’s believed he may have darted back across the road, when he was hit.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASTON, Maine (PEN BAY PILOT) - A man died after being hit by a car in Thomaston Wednesday night.

The Pen Bay Pilot reports a man from out of state was at an ice cream shop on Route 1, across from the Hampton Inn.

It’s believed he may have darted back across the road, when he was hit.

The accident happened around 6 Wednesday night, according to the newspaper.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
Road rage graphic
Farmington Police arrest Florida woman in road rage incident

Latest News

Generic police lights
12 year old Ashland boy arrested on charges of terrorizing with a gun
Structure Fire
Crews responding to fire at Howland Corner Store
Former governor and current Republican candidate Paul LePage and Bruce Poliquin, the Republican...
LePage, Poliquin make appearance at Dysart’s in Hermon
Reardon is reportedly facing up to two years in prison.
Skowhegan man sentenced to 20 months in prison for COVID-19 relief program fraud