Officials: 2 now dead after fire in Levant

Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say two people have now died after what is considered an accidental fire in Levant early Monday morning.

Crews were called to the home on Avenue Road around 3 a.m.

Public Information Officer Shannon Moss says the victim is believed to be 29-year-old Eric Daly who lived at the home with his parents.

She says work still needs to be completed by the medical examiner to confirm the identify.

Officials say Eric Daly’s father, 78-year-old Charles Daly, was taken to a Boston hospital and died on Wednesday from injuries he sustained in the fire.

A third adult, Charles’s wife, is recovering from smoke inhalation at a Portland hospital.

A total of 5 adults were living at the residence.

Officials say the fire appears to have started in or near the furnace.

