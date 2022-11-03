A man is hospitalized after a crash in Lincoln Wednesday night

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A Lincoln man is in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night in his home town.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the Lee Road and a Maine State Trooper was the first to discover the crash.

Lincoln police say the driver, Steven Wentz left the road hit an embankment and was ejected from the vehicle.

Wentz was taken to a Bangor hospital where he is reported to be in stable condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.