A man is hospitalized after a crash in Lincoln Wednesday night

Police lights.
Police lights.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A Lincoln man is in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night in his home town.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the Lee Road and a Maine State Trooper was the first to discover the crash.

Lincoln police say the driver, Steven Wentz left the road hit an embankment and was ejected from the vehicle.

Wentz was taken to a Bangor hospital where he is reported to be in stable condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

