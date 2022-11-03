Maine Gubernatorial debate Thursday 8 p.m. on TV5

Maine Gubernatorial debate
Maine Gubernatorial debate(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Two candidates for the Blaine House, one the current governor, one a former governor, will square off Thursday night on TV5 in the last televised debate of the campaign.

Democrat Janet Mills and Republican Paul LePage will take part in the debate that will be held at the Hannaford Lecture Hall in the Abromson Community Education Center at USM in Portland.

The debate is in partnership with WAGM and WMTW and can be seen on all three television stations across the state as well as each station’s website.

The one hour debate begins at 8pm Thursday night.

You can watch on TV5 or on our livestream here.

