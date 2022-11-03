Louisiana-Pacific Building Solutions in Houlton is expanding

L-P Building Solutions expands Houlton facility
L-P Building Solutions expands Houlton facility(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOULTON, Maine (WABI) - 100 new jobs are coming to Houlton.

Louisiana-Pacific has announced an expansion project at its Houlton facility, adding a second SmartSide line that will give the facility an additional 340 million square feet per year in siding production capacity.

The project will add a new forming line and press to the facility, which will join LP Hayward as LP’s second two-line siding facility.

Construction is scheduled to begin early next year.

The project is contingent on local and state approvals.

