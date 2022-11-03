Husson soccer prepares for NAC Championship doubleheader with SUNY Delhi

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A pair of North Atlantic Conference Soccer Championships are set for Husson to host SUNY Delhi in a Saturday doubleheader.

Saturday kickoffs: Men at 11 a.m., Women at 1:30 p.m. (WABI)

Husson is hoping to win its first NAC men’s title since 2014.

The players say they’ve seen some serious growth from the first round of training until championship weekend.

Now, it’s about shutting down a Delhi team that they tied in Bangor back on Sept. 24.

“I don’t think it’s ever a problem. Yes, they’re a physical team in many ways, but at the same time, I believe my team can go against any team. Something like this is something that we’ve been looking forward to, especially for many years. We hope we can make history on Saturday,” said Mosi Masimango, junior defensive midfielder.

Husson defeated Maine Maritime Academy and Thomas College to make it out of the NAC East.

The men’s championship is set to kick off at 11 a.m.

On the women’s side, the Eagles’ last NAC Championship dates back to 2009.

Husson considers the Delhi matchup to be between two of the more physical teams in the conference.

While they have enjoyed success against the Broncos to the tune of a 6-0 win on Sept. 24, the Eagles recognize that tournament soccer is a brand new ball game.

“It’s not the same team that we’re going to play. We come here to practice preparing that they’re going to be the best team we play no matter what,” said Katie Raymond, senior left wing/forward.

The Eagles knocked out Maine-Presque Isle and Maine Maritime Academy to win the NAC East.

Husson will be hoping to wrap up a NAC Soccer Championship sweep when the women’s championship kicks off at 1:30 p.m.

