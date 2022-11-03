Former Patriots player Joe Andruzzi talks about his non-profit organization

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Joe Andruzzi won three Super Bowls as a member of the New England Patriots, but what he’s accomplished off the field is arguably even more impressive.

For the last 15 years, the Joe Andruzzi Foundation has given over $9 million in grants to cancer patients and their families throughout New England.

Before the Foundation celebrated the milestone with its annual gala Thursday night at Gillette Stadium, Andruzzi spoke with our Brittany McHatten.

To learn more about the Foundation, or do donate, visit joeandruzzifoundation.org.

