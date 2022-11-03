Bucksport library filling back up after humidity damages books

Buck Memorial Library
Buck Memorial Library(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - After thousands of books were ruined by the summer conditions in Bucksport, the Buck Memorial Library is filling back up.

The humidity caused thousands of books to have mold in them and had to be thrown out.

When the library faced empty shelves, folks and bookstores across the country helped replenish the collection with new books.

Library Director Lisa Ladd says she and Library Trustees are grateful for the book donations, but they could still use help in another form.

“Because we are a small library, I can’t accept massive amounts of books. So, we are currently just launching our annual appeal, and we have information on that on our website. We are hoping to recoup the monies that we expended in an emergency situation. Because we are not a municipal library. We really rely on donations to keep us afloat and so, we are we are just trying to move forward,” said Ladd.

You can find more details on the library, their events, or how you can help their recovery efforts at bucklibrary.org.

