Boil water order has been lifted in Howland

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Howland residents are no longer under a boil water order.

Town officials tell TV-5 the order was lifted around 11:00 a.m.

The boil water order came after complications during scheduled maintenance.

The town says they realized the problem Monday after they went from using about 200 gallons a minute to about 800 gallons a minute.

The town manger says they found the section of pipe that had some corrosion and was causing the problem.

”It’s a small section of town. Probably a couple three hundred feet where we got a new line on one end and a new line on the other. So, it’s just a matter of budgeting to replace that section,” said David Lloyd, Howland town manager.

The town wants to thank the community for all their support as they worked to fix the problem.

