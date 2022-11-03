Bar Harbor Bank and Trust supporting Maine’s Lobstermen’s Association

Bar Harbor Bank and Trust is making a long term commitment and providing financial support to...
Bar Harbor Bank and Trust is making a long term commitment and providing financial support to the Maine Lobstermen's Association's efforts to protect the state's lobster industry(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Bar Harbor Bank and Trust is making a long term commitment and providing financial support to the Maine Lobstermen’s Association’s efforts to protect the state’s lobster industry.

Maine Lobstermen’s Association was founded in 1954 and is currently the oldest and largest fishing industry association on the east coast.

President and CEO of Bar Harbor Bank and Trust, Curtis Simard, says they are honored to support MLA’s fundraising efforts for the fight against impending regulations that could eliminate the industry.

He says they see it as a threat to Maine’s economy, not just for the fishing industry but thorough out the entire state.

‘They really impressed us with the fact that they’re not just saying, hey, they’re trying to change how we go about doing this and we don’t like it. They’re actually responding with a four pronged approach not only to fight the policy and the legal action up front, but then also saying, Hey, we realize we want to play a role and have a responsibility to getting the science right not only about protecting the lobster but also the whale,” Simard said.

Bar harbor Bank and Trust has been serving the people and businesses in Maine for more than 135 years.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
Road rage graphic
Farmington Police arrest Florida woman in road rage incident

Latest News

Maine Gubernatorial debate
WATCH: Maine Gubernatorial debate Thursday 8 p.m. on TV5
Buck Memorial Library
Bucksport library filling back up after humidity damages books
MDI High School
MDI principal talks about school going on lockdown after threat
The Department of Education's Maine School Safety Center says they are using a preventative...
Department of Education is using a preventative approach when it comes to school threats