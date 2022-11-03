Bar Harbor Bank and Trust supporting Maine’s Lobstermen’s Association

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Bar Harbor Bank and Trust is making a long term commitment and providing financial support to the Maine Lobstermen’s Association’s efforts to protect the state’s lobster industry.

Maine Lobstermen’s Association was founded in 1954 and is currently the oldest and largest fishing industry association on the east coast.

President and CEO of Bar Harbor Bank and Trust, Curtis Simard, says they are honored to support MLA’s fundraising efforts for the fight against impending regulations that could eliminate the industry.

He says they see it as a threat to Maine’s economy, not just for the fishing industry but thorough out the entire state.

‘They really impressed us with the fact that they’re not just saying, hey, they’re trying to change how we go about doing this and we don’t like it. They’re actually responding with a four pronged approach not only to fight the policy and the legal action up front, but then also saying, Hey, we realize we want to play a role and have a responsibility to getting the science right not only about protecting the lobster but also the whale,” Simard said.

Bar harbor Bank and Trust has been serving the people and businesses in Maine for more than 135 years.

