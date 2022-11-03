Bangor’s annual leaf collection service now underway

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If your to-do list includes raking leaves, this might be the perfect weekend to get outside and do so. That’s especially true if you live in Bangor.

Bangor’s leaf collection service began on Monday.

Loose leaves can be raked to the end of the driveway or side of the road, and the city will take care of the rest.

Collections will take place 10 hours a day, six days a week for at least the next three weeks.

There’s no set route through the city, but crews plan on making several passes so everyone’s leaves get picked up.

“We encourage residents to bring their leaves out to the edge of the road as soon as possible. We sincerely ask people not to put branches in it. Don’t put rocks in there. It damages the equipment and causes a lot more work,” said Aaron Huotari, public works director for the City of Bangor.

If you have leaves, branches, or other yard waste you’d like to drop off yourself, you can do so any day of the year.

The drop-off site is at the Public Works Compound at 530 Maine Avenue.

It’s open from 7:00 a.m. until sunset for Bangor residents only.

