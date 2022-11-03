5 people arrested after Somerset County drug bust

5 people arrested after drug bust in Anson
5 people arrested after drug bust in Anson(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANSON, Maine (WABI) - 5 people were arrested after a drug bust in Somerset County

According to Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was issued Tuesday for an apartment in Anson after investigators received information about drug and firearm violations stemming from the residence.

The search consisted of Somerset county sheriff’s office, Maine DEA, a K9 team, and 2 officers from Winslow.

During the search, officials found over 5 pounds of fentanyl, over 2 pounds of cocaine, half a pound of methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia and stolen goods from Marden’s.

The homeowner, James Gordon, 31, of Anson, was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and possession of firearm by a prohibited person.

Harold Andujar-Pimentel, 24, of Hyde Park, Massachusetts and Joelle Serafino 27, of Anson, were charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs .

Seth Thomas, 26, of Anson, was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and violation of conditions of release.

Shawn Peary, 32, of Anson, was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, possession of firearm by a prohibited person, violation of a protection order, and violation of conditions of release.

More charges are expected after further investigations by the DA’s office.

