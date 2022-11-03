12 year old Ashland boy arrested on charges of terrorizing with a gun

ASHLAND, Maine (WAGM) - A 12-year old boy in Ashland was arrested, after authorities say he threatened people with a gun at a trunk or treat event Halloween night.

According to Ashland Police, the boy was telling other kids that he had a handgun and had it on him in the Trunk or treat parking lot. He also reportedly said he had fired it earlier.

When police arrived, an officer asked the boy if he had a gun. At first, the 12-year old denied having one, but then reportedly lifted his shirt to show a forty caliber Ruger pistol.

That officer took the gun. The boy was allowed to go home with his parents at the time.

Further investigation showed the boy had shot the gun off on a basketball court belonging to the Ashland Community School. And, he also allegedly pointed the weapon at two other students after he had fired it.

A video showing him pointing the firearm at another student was taken into evidence, according to police.

At that point, the Juvenile Probation Officer was called, and the 12-year old was arrested and charged with the following charges. Terrorizing Class C, Aggravated Reckless Conduct Class B, Threatening Display of a Firearm Class D, Criminal Threatening Class C. He was transported to Aroostook County Jail and was immediately transported to Long Creek Juvenile Detention Center in South Portland. His name is being withheld because he is a juvenile and the investigation continues with a possibility of more charges from the state.

