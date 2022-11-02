Veteran Art Exhibition displayed at Burton M. Cross Building in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Arts Commission honored Veteran Artists and celebrated their Art Exhibition in Augusta this week.

“It is a moment of recognizing what war does as far as trauma, and the art is the way for veterans to be able to express that trauma and to heal from it,” Director of Special Projects Maine Arts Commission, Khristina Kurasz said.

A provision passed by the Maine Legislature in 2015 declares November 1st as Veterans in the Arts and Humanities Day.

During the celebration at the Hall of Flags, the State of Maine’s Honorable Service plaque was unveiled, and a custom made quilt of valor was presented to each veteran artist participating in the exhibition.

“The quilts were a way of saying, we love you. We love what we did for our country, and we honor you,” Kurasz said.

Each artist got the opportunity to explain their work showcased at the Burton M. Cross Building across the State House. They shared similarities in how expressing themselves through art has helped them overcome their various trauma, some from serving.

“I learned watercolor first, and then I went into oil painting,” said Jennifer Morris.

Jennifer Morris is an Army Veteran who was deployed to Iraq in 2006. She said she has always been involved with art for as long as she can remember, and now, her standout pink art called Stand Tall, Smile Pretty, Watch Your Back, is part of the exhibit on the wall.

“Being in the Army, I was always the only girl in my squad. We were always kind of guy based. Everything was always masculine,” she said.

Morris said she is surrounded by a group of strong women today, part of her inspiration for the colors she choose.

“This painting kind of took on that tone with the pinks and the magentas, and it kind of reminded me that it is okay to have that side,” she said.

But that’s not all. During the process of painting, Morris learned to focus, something she struggled with.

“It helps me have to focus on one thing and really pay attention to what I am doing because it is easy to mess up, so you really have to be into what you are doing.”

She hopes her art and others brings hope to everyone.

“There is joy in the world, that there’s strength, that’s beauty, and that what you see in the surface is not always what is there. Sometimes you need to dig a little deeper,” she said.

