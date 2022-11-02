UMaine PD names new police chief

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new Sheriff in town at U-Maine...or should we say Chief.

William Flagg has been named the new Chief of Police for the University of Maine Police Department.

He has been with the department since 2021 as a detective sergeant.

With a career in law enforcement spanning more than three decades, Flagg has an extensive background, including past service with U-Maine Police.

Chief Flagg tells us he has appreciated his time and the experience serving in multiple departments in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties.

He’s looking forward to serving the students and staff of the University and taking on such an important and unique post.

”Campus law enforcement is unique. It’s specialized and a lot of things we do here that aren’t done in municipalities or, or county law enforcement. So these these people that work for the University Police Department are experts in their fields, and I’m really going to enjoy spending time with them and leading them in the years to come,” said Chief Flagg.

Flagg adds he’s already made great relationships with students, staff, and departments at the University.

