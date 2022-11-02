UMaine holds annual food drive

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A campus wide food drive is underway at the University of Maine in Orono.

The drive is sponsored by the U-Maine Auxiliary Enterprises and the Green Campus Initiative, and will benefit the Black Bear Exchange Food Pantry.

They need nonperishable food items to help students and other members of the U-Maine community.

Black Bear Exchange Coordinator Lisa Morin says that the program has been a success and a great help to folks.

Morin says, “Last year, they raised almost 1000 pounds of food. And they’re really hoping to get more than that this year so that they can beat what they got last year and it’s fun to load it all up and bring everything over and see the shelves full.”

Morin also mentions, “I think the current state of the economy is hitting everyone. So our students and faculty and staff the same so we see about 125 Different people a week that come in to get help. It’s an all campus effort. We have people all over campus that are doing what they can to be able to help us so this initiative from auxiliary services is just one but it’s a big one.”

The drive will run until Dec. 16 and food can be dropped in marked boxes around the U-Maine campus.

Suggested Donation Items:

Boxed Cereal

Oatmeal

Peanut butter or Nut butter

Jelly or jam

Tuna Fish

Macaroni and cheese

Any perishable food item

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.