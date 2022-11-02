Two adults and a child hospitalized after crash in St. George
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WABI) - A head-on crash in St. George sent two adults and a four year-old to the hospital Wednesday morning.
It happened on River Road around 8:30 a.m.
Authorities say a car driven by 71-year-old Lawrence Schooley of St. George crossed the centerline, hitting a car driven by a 17-year-old of St. George.
Both the teen and Schooley, plus his four-year old passenger, were taken to the hospital.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
