Two adults and a child hospitalized after crash in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Maine (WABI) - A head-on crash in St. George sent two adults and a four year-old to the hospital Wednesday morning.

It happened on River Road around 8:30 a.m.

Authorities say a car driven by 71-year-old Lawrence Schooley of St. George crossed the centerline, hitting a car driven by a 17-year-old of St. George.

Both the teen and Schooley, plus his four-year old passenger, were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.