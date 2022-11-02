Skowhegan man sentenced to 20 months in prison for COVID-19 relief program fraud

BANGOR - (WABI) - A Skowhegan man who pleaded guilty to defrauding a federal COVID-19 relief program was sentenced in federal court Wednesday.

44-year-old Nathan Reardon has been sentenced to 20 months in prison and must pay more than $60,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say he obtained a loan for that much early in the pandemic intended for business and payroll expenses.

But instead, Reardon used much of the money for personal expenses.

Wednesday in court, Reardon’s parents and wife spoke to his role as a father to five children.

Reardon then addressed the judge through tears, saying he has learned his lesson during his six months in prison and pleaded for the chance to be a father and go back to work to pay back his loan.

The judge called the fraud a fundamental breach of public trust during a time of global crisis with direct and indirect impacts on those who needed it most.

Reardon’s attorney said he has already paid more than eight-thousand dollars back.

”He was very emotional, he was hoping to be able to go home today to his family, so that’s a real disappointment to him. But, he’s being optimistic and knows that he will be back home eventually.”

Reardon’s conditions also include stipulations that he cannot be self-employed, and that his computer activities will be monitored.

He will be on supervised release for three years after his prison time.

