Skowhegan man to be sentenced Wednesday for COVID-19 relief program fraud

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A Skowhegan man who pleaded guilty to defrauding a federal COVID-19 relief program, is scheduled for sentencing Wednesday in federal court.

44-year old Nathan Reardon is reportedly facing up to two years in prison.

Prosecutors say he obtained a nearly $60,000 loan early in the pandemic intended for business and payroll expenses.

But instead, Reardon used much of the money for personal expenses.

Reardon had previously pleaded not guilty.

In July, Reardon pleaded guilty to five counts of bank fraud.

