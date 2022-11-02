Meals on Wheels kicks off “Holiday Gift Program” campaign

Eastern Area Agency on Aging is asking for community help to bring some comfort to Mainers across four counties.
Meals on Wheels volunteer, Paul Schneider, helps pack meals that will be delivered to homebound...
Meals on Wheels volunteer, Paul Schneider, helps pack meals that will be delivered to homebound older adults across four counties.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - It’s all hands-on deck for those behind Eastern Area Agency on Aging’s Meals on Wheels Holiday Gift Program.

Each year they provide a more robust, special meal for Thanksgiving and Christmas to older adults in need, many who are homebound.

With the help of about 120 volunteers, the Meals on Wheels Program can serve around 800 home bound adults across four counties.

Due to inflation and other factors outside of Eastern Area Agency on Aging’s control, the price of their meals has increased.

They are relying on generous donations from the community to help cover the cost.

“Every five dollars that someone donates will be able to offer one of these meals throughout the holidays,” Street said. It’s no shock to everyone that inflation has really taken a hit, and for those that we serve we have to be more creative in order to offer the same amount of service that we have in order to continue to meet that need.”

During the pandemic, the Meals on Wheels Program witnessed a tremendous increase in services. Helping the program meet their demand was several local volunteers, some of whom are retired and looking to give back.

“When you give back, it always feels good. I was in public service before, so I miss it,” said EAAA volunteer, Ted Pierson.

“It gives me some meaning,” Paul Schneider told us. “I feel good. It makes me a little less isolated from myself.”

“Even the one to two minutes that our volunteer that you’re seeing that spend that one minute with them and see how they’re doing, it really brightens up their day,” said Street.

Donations can be made online at EAAA.org or mailing a check payable to Eastern Area Agency on Aging, memo: Holiday Meals on Wheels, to 240 State St Brewer, ME 04412.

EAAA, a local nonprofit organization, has provided services to older adults, caregivers, and adults with disabilities in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, and Washington counties since 1973.

