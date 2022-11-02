Massachusetts man sentenced to 35 years behind bars appeals sentence

Marcus Asante
Marcus Asante(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man convicted of murder and robbery and sentenced to 35 years behind bars is appealing that sentence.

Marcus Asante was initially sentenced in 2019 to 35 years for the shooting death of Douglas Morin Jr. in Sherman.

But, his conviction was overturned in 2020.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled a judge made a mistake in instructions to jurors.

The murder conviction was the first to be set aside in Maine in more than 10 years.

At his second sentencing, he received the same amount of time behind bars.

Asante testified he fired in self-defense during a drug deal gone wrong.

Asante says the court failed to give-self defense instruction.

The state’s highest court will take the case under advisement and a decision will come at a later date.

