Maine is getting more than $42 million in LIHEAP Funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The money is crucial for many families to warm their homes each year.

Even more this year as energy costs skyrocket.

Maine is getting $42.5 million.

Senator Susan Collins was part of a bipartisan effort to secure billions more in LIHEAP funding.

This supplemental funding gives Maine a more than $7 million boost in LIHEAP, on top of the state’s typical allocation.

In a release Collins says the average price of home heating oil is currently a staggering $5.42 per gallon.

Last year, more than 30,000 Maine households benefitted from LIHEAP.

