Maine is getting more than $42 million in LIHEAP Funding

DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers(MGN)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The money is crucial for many families to warm their homes each year.

Even more this year as energy costs skyrocket.

Maine is getting $42.5 million.

Senator Susan Collins was part of a bipartisan effort to secure billions more in LIHEAP funding.

This supplemental funding gives Maine a more than $7 million boost in LIHEAP, on top of the state’s typical allocation.

In a release Collins says the average price of home heating oil is currently a staggering $5.42 per gallon.

Last year, more than 30,000 Maine households benefitted from LIHEAP.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
Holden Police have confirmed one person has died in a crash on Route 1A.
Ellsworth man killed after crash in Holden

Latest News

U-Maine Food Drive
U-Maine holds annual food drive
School threats have been made across several Maine communities.
Psychologist addresses string of school threats across several Maine communities
Belfast students
Horses Over America, Belfast PD team up to bring smiles to students and staff
Residents in Howland are still under a boil water order.
Howland town officials hope to lift the boil water order by Friday