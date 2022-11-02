Maine is getting more than $42 million in LIHEAP Funding
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The money is crucial for many families to warm their homes each year.
Even more this year as energy costs skyrocket.
Maine is getting $42.5 million.
Senator Susan Collins was part of a bipartisan effort to secure billions more in LIHEAP funding.
This supplemental funding gives Maine a more than $7 million boost in LIHEAP, on top of the state’s typical allocation.
In a release Collins says the average price of home heating oil is currently a staggering $5.42 per gallon.
Last year, more than 30,000 Maine households benefitted from LIHEAP.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.