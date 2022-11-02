Maine field hockey hosting America East Tournament

Black Bears will be looking to repeat as conference champions
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine enters the America East Tournament as the No. 1 seed for the second-straight season, earning them the right to host the competition this weekend.

Black Bears will be looking to repeat as conference champions(WABI)

The Black Bears said they value the experience of winning the title last year on their home turf to motivate them to climb back to the mountain top again.

“The opportunity that we have this week coming up is really exciting. We’ve had a huge season. We’re really proud of it, and the opportunity we’ve got is exciting to be here. We’re ready to play and bring it to the conference to show what we’ve got. Championship field hockey, anything can happen, so we’re really prepared for anyone,” said Poppy Lambert, junior center back.

Maine will take the field in Orono at Noon on Friday. The Black Bears await the winner of Stanford and Vermont.

