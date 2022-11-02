Lots of Sunshine Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build in for our Wednesday bringing us lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be a couple degrees cooler today, especially across the northern half of the state. Look for highs to be in the low to mid-50s across the north and upper 50s to low 60s elsewhere this afternoon. Skies will be clear tonight and with light winds expected, temperatures will be chilly. Lows will drop to the upper 20s to low 30s by daybreak.

High pressure will bring us another beautiful day Thursday with sunshine and highs in the 50s to near 60°. High pressure will move to our south later Thursday into Friday. This will shift our wind around to the southwest which, in turn, will usher warmer air back into the region. This will result in high temperatures getting back to the low and mid-60s Friday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. High pressure will continue to pump the warmer air into the region this weekend. We’ll see a few more clouds around on Saturday with temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s. A cold front approaching the state Sunday will give us more clouds and a slight chance for a few showers. High temperatures will again be in the mid-60s to low 70s on Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 53°-61°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows between 27°-34°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to near 60°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

