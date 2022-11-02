LePage, Poliquin make appearance at Dysart’s in Hermon

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Former governor and current Republican candidate Paul LePage says Maine is facing a crisis when it comes to the cost of heating oil.

LePage made an appearance at Dysart’s in Hermon Wednesday afternoon to discuss the issue.

Bruce Poliquin, the Republican running for Maine’s second congressional district seat, was also at the press conference.

LePage called on Governor Janet Mills to take action, saying her policies have made costs worse.

“You can’t solve it right away, but you can make steps towards solving it: by issuing a waiver for high-sulfur fuel, for issuing a waiver for truckers so they can work longer hours. The fear right now is not just the price, it’s the shortage,” said LePage.

“It’s this war on energy, domestic energy, that’s put us in this pickle,” said Poliquin.

Meanwhile, the Maine Democratic Party says Mills is already working with the legislature to address high heating costs, and will continue to do so.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.