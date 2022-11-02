Howland town officials hope to lift the boil water order by Friday

HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) -Howland residents are still under a boil water order after complications on Monday during scheduled maintenance.

But town officials are hopeful they can lift that order by Friday.

The town says they realized they had a problem Monday after they went from using about 200 gallons a minute to about 800 gallons a minute.

During this time, some residents say they didn’t have water or were experiencing low pressure.

The town says they found a section of pipe yesterday that had some corrosion and was causing the problem.

”It’s a small section of town. Probably a couple three hundred feet where we got a new line on one end and a new line on the other. So, it’s just a matter of budgeting to replace that section,” said David Lloyd, Town Manager.

The town was hopeful a water sample was going to be tested Wednesday by Bangor Water.

We’re told water has been restored, but they are still asking residents to boil their water for five minutes before drinking it.

Bottled water is available at the fire station if needed.

