Horses Over America, Belfast PD team up to bring smiles to students and staff

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Students at schools in Belfast spent time with some special guests on Wednesday.

Some four-legged friends you could say are friendly neigh-bors!

Saco-based non-profit Horses Over America teamed up with members of the Belfast Police Department for an afternoon of fun.

Horses Over America travels across the country visiting different groups in communities like schools, neighborhoods and critical care patients at hospitals with local police departments.

Founder Lt. Col. Gerry Scott brought his horse Hercules and his dog Molly to bring smiles to students and staff.

They team up with law enforcement to strengthen the bond between police and youth in communities while targeting mental health.

For more information on this program, go to horsesoveramerica.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.