Fall Career Fair at Husson

Husson Annual Fall Career Fair(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University, where jobs meet students.

Husson held its annual Fall Career Fair Wednesday.

About 70 employers attended the event, from healthcare, to banking, to finance, covering almost every job Husson students prepare for.

TV5 was also there.

Staff at Husson say they work hard to help students develop their professionalism and networking abilities so they can make a sustainable connection.

James Westhoff, Director of Career Services: “I think it’s a chance to network and connect with people, learn about all the opportunities that are out there. I had a student just tell me that they thought the Modern Woodmen of America was a forestry group, and it’s a financial group, and they learn, and that’s what they want to do, to take advantage of events like this and to continue to learn how to network and connect with people. I think that’s how the best jobs are found.”

Husson says this is the biggest event they’ve ever had, and they’re excited by the number of students that attended.

