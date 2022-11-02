Chilly Overnight, Sunshine & Warm To End The Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to bring mostly clear to clear skies through the rest of the night. Breezy northwest winds will be tapering off with winds overnight only around 5-10 mph. Lows will be on the colder side ranging from the upper 20s across the north to the mid 30s along the coast. Patchy fog will be likely in the valleys.

Chilly conditions overnight with lows ranging from the upper 20s over the north to the mid 30s along the coast. (WABI)

The high pressure will begin to move to our southeast on Thursday. Still expect lots of sunshine and above normal highs. Temperatures should reach the upper 50s and low 60s. A warm front will also cross the region later in the day. This front will begin to initiate warm air advection and will send our temperatures soaring by the weekend. An upper-level ridge will also be in place over the east coast and will aid in the warm weather.

Sunshine will continue into Friday with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 60s. By the weekend, highs will reach the upper 60s and even some low 70s. Potential record-breaking highs will be possible Saturday through Monday. More clouds will move into the region for Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will also see the chance for scattered showers mostly across far northern & western communities.

Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. There will be the chance for record breaking highs. (WABI)

Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A few showers possible across the north & west. Despite the clouds & shower potential, it will still be warm with record breaking highs possible. (WABI)

Dry, warm & mostly sunny skies to start off next week. Temperatures on Monday will reach the upper 60s & low 70s. Highs will tumble by Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon highs expected to be in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with patchy fog in the valleys. Chilly overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s. Northerly wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. SSW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. Record highs likely.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s with a few low 70s. Record highs likely. Scattered showers possible over the north & west.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Record highs likely.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

