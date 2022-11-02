17th annual Kitchen Tour to benefit Northern Light EMMC’s Auxiliary

Kitchen
Kitchen(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting this weekend, you can step foot into some of the most beautiful homes in Maine without ever leaving your own.

The 17th annual Kitchen Tour is just days away.

The event is a fundraiser for Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s Auxiliary.

The group has pledged $125,000 towards the purchase of a specialized ambulance that will be known as “Miracle 2.”

That ambulance will be customized to safely transport babies in need of critical care to the hospital.

According to the Auxiliary, EMMC’s NICU cares for more than 450 babies a year, with about 120 of them first born elsewhere.

“With over 50% of the transports needed from the different areas around the state and you know, we’re very, very rural state, which is why they need multiple forms in addition to the ambulance, but over half is provided by the ambulance and it can make an enormous difference between life or death or the results and the condition of the children,” said Jan Currier, Northern Light EMMC Auxiliary past president.

There are eight kitchens included in this year’s tour.

Currier says the virtual aspect allows them to include a wide range of homes in different locations.

The tour will be available for viewing from November 5th through December 3rd.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit northernlighthealth.org/kitchentour.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
Holden Police have confirmed one person has died in a crash on Route 1A.
Ellsworth man killed after crash in Holden

Latest News

Former governor and current Republican candidate Paul LePage and Bruce Poliquin, the Republican...
LePage, Poliquin make appearance at Dysart’s in Hermon
Reardon is reportedly facing up to two years in prison.
Skowhegan man sentenced to 20 months in prison for COVID-19 relief program fraud
Dr. Prescott
Psychologist addresses string of school threats across several Maine communities
Chilly Overnight, Sunny & Warm End Of The Week