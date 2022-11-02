17th annual Kitchen Tour to benefit Northern Light EMMC’s Auxiliary

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting this weekend, you can step foot into some of the most beautiful homes in Maine without ever leaving your own.

The 17th annual Kitchen Tour is just days away.

The event is a fundraiser for Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s Auxiliary.

The group has pledged $125,000 towards the purchase of a specialized ambulance that will be known as “Miracle 2.”

That ambulance will be customized to safely transport babies in need of critical care to the hospital.

According to the Auxiliary, EMMC’s NICU cares for more than 450 babies a year, with about 120 of them first born elsewhere.

“With over 50% of the transports needed from the different areas around the state and you know, we’re very, very rural state, which is why they need multiple forms in addition to the ambulance, but over half is provided by the ambulance and it can make an enormous difference between life or death or the results and the condition of the children,” said Jan Currier, Northern Light EMMC Auxiliary past president.

There are eight kitchens included in this year’s tour.

Currier says the virtual aspect allows them to include a wide range of homes in different locations.

The tour will be available for viewing from November 5th through December 3rd.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit northernlighthealth.org/kitchentour.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.