What would Mainers do with $1 billion Powerball prize?

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Monday’s grand prize is the second largest in Powerball history.

Bryan Sidelinger caught up with some folks in Ellsworth today to talk all things jackpot.

The Powerball drawing and Halloween just happened to fall on the same night this year. The trick? Getting all six numbers right. And the treat? A very delicious $1 billion.

“What do you think a billion dollars looks like?”

“Oh, I don’t know,” said Sharon Quimby. “I wouldn’t have a clue how much it looks like.”

“It’s just a massive amount of money,” Wendy Richter said.

“I would love to be the one to sell the winning ticket,” Kristi Mauger said. “That I think that would be just to make somebody else’s day and be the one to sell the winning ticket.”

“I want to go to France,” Jennifer Soper said. “Yes, I’ve always wanted to go to France.”

“I still can’t buy Twitter,” Richter said.

“Any thought of filling a bathtub full of money and just hanging out in it?

“Probably!” Quimby said. “With all that money, you could do almost anything. Whatever you want to do!”

“Absolutely,” Mauger said. “I’m dressed as Harley Quinn, of course I’d fill a bathtub with money!”

“What’s the difference between your bank account now, and a billion dollars?”

“Ummm… two-hundred less than a billion?” Soper said.

“That’s a lot of pressure,” Richter said. “That’s a lot of publicity. That’s a lot of responsibility. It’s a lot of weight on your shoulders.”

“But you’d still quit your job…”

“Yes… yes.”

“Good luck to whoever wins! Good luck!”

