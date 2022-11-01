Variably Cloudy Today, A Few Isolated Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak disturbance will pass to our south later today. This will give us more clouds today along with the chance of a few isolated showers. Shower chances look very minimal so overall the bulk of the day is expected to be dry. Expect variably cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A weak cold front will cross the state late tonight. As it does so, winds will shift around the northwest and usher some cooler, drier air into the region. Lingering clouds this evening will clear out tonight as the cooler, drier air moves in. Overnight lows will drop to the 40s to near 50°.

High pressure will build in for our Wednesday bringing us lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be a couple degrees cooler, especially across the northern half of the state. Look for highs to be in the mid-50s across the north and upper 50s to low 60s elsewhere Wednesday afternoon. High pressure will bring us another beautiful day Thursday with sunshine and highs in the 50s to near 60°. High pressure centered to our south and east on Friday will usher some warmer air back into the region. This will result in highs getting back to the upper 50s to low and mid-60s Friday afternoon. High pressure will continue to pump the warmer air into the region this weekend. Our weekend weather looks good with temperatures running well above average. We have a chance to see some spots hitting 70° Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Variably cloudy. A few isolated showers possible. Highs between 59°-65°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Lows in the 40s to near 50°. Light wind will become northwest 5-10 MPH after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 53°-61°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

