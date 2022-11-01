UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Bar Harbor police apprehended a person identified as making a serious and credible threat at MDI High School.

That information coming from the superintendent in a letter sent Tuesday night to parents.

In the letter, Mike Zboray says “the threat necessitated an immediate lockdown. And it was substantial enough for law enforcement to thoroughly sweep the building.”

There will be no school for MDI High School students Wednesday.

Students will be allowed in the building from 12- 2pm to gather possessions left behind and to pick up their cars.

Counselors will also be available during that time. All after school activities will resume Wednesday afternoon. Zboray also says regular classes will resume on Thursday.

According to the Town of Bar Harbor Facebook page, the decision to lockdown was made around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon after a serious threat was made.

Students were taken to the MDI Elementary School for parent pickup.

The school was cleared by 5:40, but the building remained locked for the rest of the day.

Bar Harbor Police is working with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and the Office of Juvenile Services to investigate the matter.

