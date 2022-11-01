Truck crosses into opposite lane, hits three cars in Casco; Multiple people injured

CASCO, Maine (WABI) - Three drivers were hospitalized - one with life-threatening injuries - after a crash in the Watkins Flats area of Casco Monday.

Officials say 69-year-old Craig Aderman was heading east on Roosevelt Trail just before 1 p.m. when his truck crossed the center line and hit three other vehicles.

Officials are unsure why Aderman crossed the center line.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle was taken to the hospital by LifeFlight with life-threatening injuries.

Another driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

