Truck crosses into opposite lane, hits three cars in Casco; Multiple people injured

Casco Crash
Casco Crash(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASCO, Maine (WABI) - Three drivers were hospitalized - one with life-threatening injuries - after a crash in the Watkins Flats area of Casco Monday.

Officials say 69-year-old Craig Aderman was heading east on Roosevelt Trail just before 1 p.m. when his truck crossed the center line and hit three other vehicles.

Officials are unsure why Aderman crossed the center line.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle was taken to the hospital by LifeFlight with life-threatening injuries.

Another driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
Holden Police have confirmed one person has died in a crash on Route 1A.
Ellsworth man killed after crash in Holden

Latest News

Officials share Halloween safety tips for drivers and trick-or-treaters
Officials share Halloween safety tips for drivers and trick-or-treaters
Boil Advisory
Howland residents urged to boil water after maintenance issues
police lights
Bicyclist killed after crash on Route 302 in Windham
Increasing Clouds Overnight