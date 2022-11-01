Prosecutors say NY woman accused of shooting, killing Maine man did not fire the gun

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - The New York woman accused of shooting and killing a man in Winthrop in October 2020 will reportedly be released from prison after state prosecutors indicated today that she did not fire the gun.

This, according to the Kennebec Journal.

30-year-old Kiera Francis had previously pleaded not guilty to felony murder, robbery and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office tells us Francis pleaded guilty Tuesday to the reckless conduct charge, and the other two charges were dropped.

The AG says she was sentenced to nearly two years but has almost served that since she was taken into custody.

Francis was accused of killing 30-year-old Joshua Martin in October 2020.

The newspaper reports 24-year-old Skylee Negron of Connecticut has been charged with felony murder.

They also say testimony Tuesday indicated another man - yet to be charged - shot Martin after a scuffle over a gun Francis had been holding.

