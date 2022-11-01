Pro wrestlers to hit the canvas for charity events on the weekend

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Wrestling fans will have an opportunity to witness their favorite wrestlers in the ring for two separate charity events on the weekend.

In Brewer, Limitless Wrestling will be looking for a full house on Saturday, November 5. Tickets are on sale for $15 and will be available at the door, which opens at 7:00 p.m.

The first match on the card is set for 7:30.

Proceeds from the event will be in aid of long time club member and former pro wrestler, Eric Johnson, who has been struggling with a serious injury.

The next event will take place on Friday, November 4th at the Eagles Club in Skowhegan.

Start time is set for 6:45 p.m. There is no charge for admission, but you will be asked to make a contribution at the door.

Proceeds from this event will go toward the Maine Veterans Homes Welcome.

Organizers from both events were studio guests during our TV 5 Morning News on Tuesday.

