Plenty Of Sunshine For The Rest Of The Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to break apart overnight leading to mostly clear skies into early Wednesday morning. Lows tonight will range from the low 40s over the north to the upper 40s along the coast. Patchy fog will once again be possible.

A cold front will cross the region Wednesday morning. This front will bring cooler highs across parts of northern & western Maine. Highs there will range from the low to mid 50s. Warmest conditions will be Downeast where highs will reach the low 60s. Expect mostly sunny skies with a breezy NW wind that at times could gust up to 25 mph. Lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be on the chilly side ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

Sunshine will continue into Thursday. This will also be one of our “coolest” days of the extended forecast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, normal highs this time of the year would be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

High pressure will return to the region on Friday and will remain just to our east through the weekend. This combined with an upper-level ridge will bring us WELL above normal highs. Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid 60s. By the weekend, highs will reach into the upper 60s and maybe even a few low 70s. Potential record-breaking highs will be possible Saturday through Monday.

A warm Saturday with highs in the 60s & 70s. A few record breaking highs possible. (WABI)

A warm Sunday with highs in the 60s & 70s. A few record breaking highs possible. More clouds and even a few showers will also be possible. (WABI)

A warm Monday with highs in the 60s & 70s. A few record breaking highs possible. (WABI)

More clouds will move into the region for Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will also see the chance for scattered showers mostly across far northern & western communities.

Above normal highs expected to stick around for most of next week.

TONIGHT: Skies gradually clearing overnight. Lows in the 40s with patchy fog. NW wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs ranging from the low 50s north to the low 60s near the coast. Breezy NW wind with gusts up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s and even some low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s with a few low 70s. Scattered showers possible over the north & west.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s.

