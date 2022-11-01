Parkers hoping to make generational connection with Orono state football championships

Senior Noah Parker is the team’s center, the position his father, Jon, held on Orono’s 1994 State Championship team
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Orono Red Riots football team is marching through the 8-Man Small School playoffs, and they’ve got a father-son duo helping the cause up front.

Senior Noah Parker is the team’s center, the position his father, Jon, held on Orono’s 1994...
Senior Noah Parker is the team’s center, the position his father, Jon, held on Orono’s 1994 State Championship team(WABI)

Senior Noah Parker is the team’s center, the position his father, Jon, held on Orono’s 1994 State Championship team.

The Parkers are proud to be a part of the Red Riots’ resurgence this fall.

“It’s just really good to have someone to talk to at home about the team. It’s more than football at this point. The whole team’s a big family, and it’s adding into that with him there,” said Noah Parker.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I jumped on it. It’s been worth every minute of it. It’s not just my son. I look at all the kids on the line as they’re all like my kids,” said Jon Parker, line coach.

Noah added that Jon stays humble about winning it all in 1994. Now, it’s about winning a Gold Ball together on the same team.

The Red Riots have defeated Bucksport and Dexter on the road so far in the playoffs.

Orono will be visiting the Stearns-Schenck Minutemen for the North Championship on Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
Holden Police have confirmed one person has died in a crash on Route 1A.
Ellsworth man killed after crash in Holden

Latest News

Saturday’s kickoff is at 1 p.m. in Kingston
Black Bears preparing for Rhode Island trip
Highlights & Scores
October 28 1st & 5
WMC
Joe Birch talks to Jason D Williams on life of Jerry Lee Lewis
Bangor cross country turning to State with new-found momentum
Bangor cross country turning to State with new-found momentum