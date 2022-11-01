Parkers hoping to make generational connection with Orono state football championships

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Orono Red Riots football team is marching through the 8-Man Small School playoffs, and they’ve got a father-son duo helping the cause up front.

Senior Noah Parker is the team’s center, the position his father, Jon, held on Orono’s 1994 State Championship team.

The Parkers are proud to be a part of the Red Riots’ resurgence this fall.

“It’s just really good to have someone to talk to at home about the team. It’s more than football at this point. The whole team’s a big family, and it’s adding into that with him there,” said Noah Parker.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I jumped on it. It’s been worth every minute of it. It’s not just my son. I look at all the kids on the line as they’re all like my kids,” said Jon Parker, line coach.

Noah added that Jon stays humble about winning it all in 1994. Now, it’s about winning a Gold Ball together on the same team.

The Red Riots have defeated Bucksport and Dexter on the road so far in the playoffs.

Orono will be visiting the Stearns-Schenck Minutemen for the North Championship on Friday at 7 p.m.

