Over 80,000 signatures to protect Maine elections submitted to the Secretary of State

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Protect Maine elections held a press conference in the state house today and submitted over 80,000 signatures to the secretary of state’s office.

They say those signatures represent the voices of Mainers who are tired of their voice being drowned out by foreign government interference and dark money special interest groups.

While foreign government is not permitted to contribute to candidate campaign, they say the federal elections commission recently ruled that it had no jurisdiction over state referendum campaigns.

They say the recent ruling creates a dangerous loophole that allows corporations controlled by foreign governments to spend in referendum campaigns, unless explicitly prohibited by state law.

“I think it’s clear that special interest groups and foreign governments are spending a lot of money to influence our elections and Maine people are sick and tired of having their voices drowned out by all this money, all these advertisements, especially right now, as we wind down on election season, it’s clear that it’s time to take control of our elections and make sure that Maine people’s voices are heard,” said Sen. Nicole Grohoski for Hancock County.

They say this is a bipartisan effort because it affects both sides.

