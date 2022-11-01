Northfield fatal crash Monday morning

NORTHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A fatal crash happened Halloween morning in Northfield.

Authorities say a car driven by 33-year old Helen Dominatto of Massachusetts crossed the center line, into the path of a vehicle driven by 65-year old William Sternbergh of Jonesboro.

It happened on Route 192 around 7:30 Monday morning,

Dominatto died at the scene, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Sternbergh was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation but neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash.

