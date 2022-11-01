Maple Street welcomes hundreds of Halloween spirits

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spooky spirits filled Maple Street in Bangor on Halloween night.

Houses were decked out with spooky decorations.

People enjoyed music from a local band.

Trick-or-treaters dressed up as Spider-Man, Darth Vader, even a banana, and much more.

Whether you’re a kid or an adult, everyone wanted to get into the Halloween spirit.

”I’ve seen a lot of costumes,” a Bangor resident said. “The ones I like the most are the ones, which are obviously homemade because the people have taken the time to create their costume for the kids. And, the kids wear them so well. And, they’re so polite, it’s beautiful. They say thank you after they get candy from the candy chute. It’s a ball. It’s a blast.”

TV-5′s very own Connor Magliozzi dressed up as a banana for the Halloween fun on Maple Street.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
Holden Police have confirmed one person has died in a crash on Route 1A.
Ellsworth man killed after crash in Holden

Latest News

Officials share Halloween safety tips for drivers and trick-or-treaters
Officials share Halloween safety tips for drivers and trick-or-treaters
GIVING
“Giving Tuesday” a monthlong celebration of generosity at Families First
POWERBALL
What would Mainers do with $1 billion Powerball prize?
Hampden community goes all-out for Halloween
Hampden community goes all-out for Halloween fun