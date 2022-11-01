Maple Street welcomes hundreds of Halloween spirits

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spooky spirits filled Maple Street in Bangor on Halloween night.

Houses were decked out with spooky decorations.

People enjoyed music from a local band.

Trick-or-treaters dressed up as Spider-Man, Darth Vader, even a banana, and much more.

Whether you’re a kid or an adult, everyone wanted to get into the Halloween spirit.

”I’ve seen a lot of costumes,” a Bangor resident said. “The ones I like the most are the ones, which are obviously homemade because the people have taken the time to create their costume for the kids. And, the kids wear them so well. And, they’re so polite, it’s beautiful. They say thank you after they get candy from the candy chute. It’s a ball. It’s a blast.”

TV-5′s very own Connor Magliozzi dressed up as a banana for the Halloween fun on Maple Street.

