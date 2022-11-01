Maine women’s soccer continuing in America East Tournament

Black Bears to face New Hampshire after knocking out NJIT
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine is continuing its America East Tournament against No. 2 New Hampshire in Durham on Thursday at 6:05 p.m.

Black Bears to face New Hampshire after knocking out NJIT

The semifinal matchup is another chance to show this team’s skill level, led by the likes of conference Defensive Player of the Year, Halle Rogers, and Goalkeeper of the Year Kira Kutzinski.

“We’re a threat in the box. We have a very solid defensive line, so we’ve kind of got it all,” said Susannah Gaines, senior outside back.

“We don’t give up quite easily. There’s a bunch of games this year where we’ve been down and come back, even in the last couple minutes. Teams sometimes can get complacent playing us, and they always regret it,” said Rogers, senior center back.

The Black Bears and Wildcats tied their regular season meeting back on Sept. 29, 1-1.

Meghan Guarente scored in the 2nd minute for UNH before Hannah Bamford tied it up in the 84th minute.

