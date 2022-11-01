Maine teacher selected for Teachers in Space Human Flight Program

Published: Nov. 1, 2022
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A middle school teacher at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick was one of five teachers to be selected for a Human Flight Program.

The Teachers in Space Human Flight Program will take the teachers on a microgravity flight. The teachers will then be able to collect and compare heart rate data, ECG, blood oxygen and other vital signs.

The program looks to prepare teachers for spaceflight activities which will help them when working with students.

Science teacher Karen Iuzzolino-Paquin was selected with other educators from New Jersey, New York, and Texas.

“Adding human flight to our program is one more phenomenal first for Teachers in Space this year,” said President Elizabeth Kennick. “We’ve been helping teachers build and fly high altitude and space experiments since 2012. Now we’re putting teachers on those flights with their classroom experiments with Zero-G. Helping teachers understand and experience real space activities now is the key to student engagement and success in the space industry.”

The organization Teachers in Space looks to help teachers be better qualified to work with their students in designing and building flight-ready experiments.

