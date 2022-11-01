Maine Capitol officer honored for saving 2 people who overdosed near state house

President Jackson and Speaker Fecteau presented Officer Boulet with the Sentiment in the Senate...
President Jackson and Speaker Fecteau presented Officer Boulet with the Sentiment in the Senate President’s office at the State House(Office of the Senate President)
Nov. 1, 2022
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Officer Gary Boulet was honored last week for saving two people outside the State House in Augusta earlier this year.

Boulet spotted two unconscious people near the State House and administered naloxone. Officials say his actions facilitated their safety and recovery.

“Due to Officer Boulet’s decisive and heroic actions, two individuals’ lives were saved, and a chance at recovery was possible,” said Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau.

“It’s not every day you get to shake the hand of someone who has literally saved a life,” said Maine Senate President Troy Jackson. “His ability to act quickly under pressure and ensure the best possible outcome is really amazing. I’m thankful to Officer Boulet for his service to not just the Maine Legislature but the entire state.”

