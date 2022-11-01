Levant business selling shirts to support fire victims

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Officials still haven’t confirmed the identity of the person killed in a Levant house fire early Monday morning.

Two people were also hospitalized.

While the investigation into what started the fire on Avenue Road continues, the community is already rallying to help.

“Whenever something like that hits a small town, it kind of hits home. We’ve all been down before, but I don’t know if we’ve all been that down. So, we just felt compelled to do something,” said Jason Seymour.

Levant’s Jason and Tracie Seymour own Seymour Embroidery.

When they learned of the fatal fire in their own community, they got right to work designing a shirt they could sell to raise money for their neighbors in need.

“I wanted something that emphasized that Levant as a community together that really nobody out here was by themselves even if we don’t personally know each other. We feel like if something happens to someone in the community, then it’s the community’s job to kind of rally around them and build them up,” said Tracie.

According to Fire Chief Eric Strout, this is the first time someone has died in a fire in Levant in 20 years.

That has the community reeling, including the first responders who were at the scene.

“None of us expect to wake up at 3:15 in the morning and try to rescue someone from a house fire, and then even with a valiant effort, we’re not successful. So, it takes a toll on the crew and the department,” said Strout.

He says leaning on each other is an important part of the healing process.

“Talk amongst each other. We deal with different situations all the time. We train to prepare ourselves for, you know, the reality of every fire is dangerous. We tell everybody, reach out. Talk to somebody if you’re having a hard time with it. This will stick with us for, you know, a few weeks that we have to work together as a family to get through it,” said Strout.

The Seymours want to issue a challenge to other Levant-area businesses to come up with ways to raise money for the victims.

They say when it comes to donating, every small bit counts.

“Let’s get together, and let’s make a difference. You know, so that every day you can really make a difference in somebody’s lives. And, you know, this is one of those times where you can,” said Jason.

“One person can’t do everything, but everyone can do something, and together it adds up to a lot,” said Tracie.

If you’re interested in purchasing a t-shirt, they’re available here.

All profits will be donated to the victims with the Seymours matching up to $500.

