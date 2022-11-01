Jackson Laboratory takes a Hike for Hasti

Hope for Hasti
Hope for Hasti(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Last year, we brought you the story of Chris Brannigan, whose daughter has a rare disease.

Branningan, a soldier in the British Army, shifts his post from the frontlines of Afghanistan to advocating for his daughter, Hasti.

Last year, he walked from Maine to North Carolina barefoot to raise money for research and awareness of Cornelia de Lange Syndrome.

This week, he’s back in Maine for a conference focusing on CDLS research and developments of the last year.

To kick things off, Chris and folks at The Jackson Laboratory did a Hike for Hasti on the Bar Harbor campus.

“It’s so great to have to walk with people from JAX, you know, we work with a small number of people that we speak to regularly but I’m aware of the behind the scenes that are dozens and dozens of people who do all kinds of different things that really make that scientific magic happen. And I say magic because it’s like magic to us. You know, to them. It’s what they do every day for us. It’s making miracles. It’s changing the lives of kids like Hasti who have rare diseases. So talk with them, speak with them learn about their jobs was amazing,” said Brannigan.

The conference hosted by Hope for Hasti and The Jackson Laboratory will welcome Children’s Hospitals from across the country and across the globe, as well as family members of others who are facing the disease.

For more information on how you can help the organization, click here.

