Howland residents urged to boil water after maintenance issues

HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Howland residents are under a boil water order after complications arose during scheduled maintenance.

The town posted on Facebook that the water department will be flushing hydrants for the next two weeks, and the water would be discolored, but safe.

Seven hours later, a new post indicated some residents don’t have water or are experiencing low pressure.

The town also urged residents to boil their water for five minutes before drinking it.

